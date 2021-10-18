BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman singing outside of Faneuil Hall in Boston had a Grammy-award winning artist watching her in the audience last weekend.

Musician John Legend stopped in front of the marketplace to listen to Radha Rao sing his song, “All of Me.”

“I’ve definitely found that all of me is one that always resonates,” she told 7NEWS. “Makes me very happy to share that.”

Rao said she didn’t recognize him at first because he was wearing a mask — but halfway through the song, he took it off.

“Seeing John Legend in front of me as I was performing his song was incredibly shocking to me,” she said. “I definitely wanted to keep my cool, as I’d already started the song. I was just very blessed to see him and his family.”

Legend gave her a round of applause before approaching her and giving her a hug.

“The fact that he took time to listen and show some local talent some encouragement, it meant a lot to me,” she said.

Video shot by another listener in the crowd shows the two musicians sharing a special moment over their talent.

Rao wrote on Instagram that, “street performing @faneuilhall has given me some of the most spontaneous life experiences – grateful to have gotten the opportunity to sing for the incredible @johnlegend and his family today.”

Legend was in Boston on Sunday as part of his Bigger Love Tour.

