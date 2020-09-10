Local woman’s submits song to Meghan Trainor, receives millions of views

(WHDH) — When pop star Meghan Trainor asked fans to write lyrics for an upcoming song she is producing a local woman got to work.

Isabella Baci posted her song to the social media platform TikTok and attracted the attention of the famous singer — and a few million more.

The video has been viewed more than 4 million times and has more than 700,000 likes.

Baci said she is thrilled to see her hard work gain so much popularity.

“A couple hours after I posted it, it went crazy,” she said. “I didn’t think that was gonna happen. I was super nervous to post it, but people ended up loving it which was the coolest thing on the planet.”

Baci said Trainor herself even commented on the video to encourage her to pursue her songwriting goals.

