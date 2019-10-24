(WHDH) — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson gave fans a look at the unusual items he keeps in his gym bag.

In a roughly three minute Instagram video, Johnson pulled out several items from his bag, including a small bottle of tequila and a Magic 8-Ball.

He took out a doll of his character from the movie “Moana,” which he claims his family put in there.

Johnson also makes sure he’s prepared at all stages of his workout.

He pulled out a pre-workout shake and “lion dogs” for after his workout, which he says contains intestines and blood of lions.

Johnson added that he brought an action figure of himself to give to his best friend Kevin Hart.

