(CNN) — Lori Loughlin took on the “Jerk.”

The former “Fuller House” star made a rare social media appearance in her daughter Olivia Jade’s TikTok account recently.

Olivia Jade, who is a social media influencer, rated her family members doing a viral dance known as the “Jerk.”

“Mom: 100/10 cute af and surprisingly kind of did it correctly,” her daughter rated Loughlin.

Loughlin and her husband designer Mossimo Giannulli served time in prison after pleading guilty to fraud as part of a high profile college admissions cheating scheme.

Her daughter talked about how negatively it affected Loughlin on her podcast “Conversations with Olivia Jade.”

“She really took this whole thing on her back, solely,” Olivia Jade said of her mother. “There are a lot of people that were in this case, and a lot of other parents, and I do not know one other person’s name.”

