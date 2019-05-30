(WHDH) — One lucky couple will be able to enjoy a double date with George and Amal Clooney at their luxurious villa on Lake Como in Italy.

The celebrity pair are opening up their home in hopes of raising money for the Clooney Foundation for Justice, which advocates for justice through accountability for human rights abuses around the world.

Those looking to enter into the sweepstakes can do so for free through Omaze. To enter more than once, a donation must be made to the foundation. The more someone donates, the more entries are submitted.

The trip includes airfare and hotel fees, a paid-for lunch, including Italy’s finest prosecco, charcuterie and cheeses, as well as a photo opportunity and conversation with the Clooneys.

