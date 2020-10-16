(WHDH) — Massachusetts natives Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are looking to take a lucky fan and their friend out for lunch in Los Angeles as they try to raise money to help the people of eastern Congo.
People can donate money to the Eastern Congo Initiative, founded by Affleck and Whitney Williams in 2010, through Omaze to gain entries into the lunch-date contest.
One entry can be submitted without contributing to the initiative, but the more money donated, the more entries a person will receive.
The winner and a friend will be flown out to Hollywood when it is safe to do so and join Affleck and Damon for a meal.
They will also be put up in a four-star hotel.
View this post on Instagram
Matt and I have joined forces with @omaze to offer you the chance to come and hang out with us in Hollywood (once it's safe to travel) and help @easterncongo & @water provide resources and support to communities in need. Enter now at omaze.com/la (link in bio) Over 10 years ago, Whitney Williams and I founded the @easterncongo Initiative to help support people in the region. After enduring a generation of armed conflict (and the recent struggles that the entire world has faced during this global pandemic), the people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo's brilliance, creativity and determination shows the rest of us what's possible.
