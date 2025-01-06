BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston is set to welcome some big names for the 2025 Boston Calling Music Festival.

The three-day festival, scheduled for May 23 through May 25 will be headlined by Luke Combs, Fall Out Boy, and Dave Matthews Band.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Also featured will be Vampire Weekend, Avril Lavigne, Sheryl Crow, T-Pain, Public Enemy, TLC, and many more.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)