Lynnfield man charged in college admissions scandal suing Netflix over portrayal in documentary series

Matthew Modine stars in this documentary from the makers of "Fyre," based on recorded conversations from the investigation. (Photo courtesy Netflix)

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lynnfield man who is facing charges in connection with the “Varsity Blues” college admissions scandal has filed a defamation lawsuit against Netflix over his portrayal in the streaming service’s hit documentary series, “Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal,” court documents indicate.

John B. Wilson, 60, was criminally indicted on several charges in connection with the sweeping scam, including filing a false tax return, conspiracy, and program bribery, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Massachusetts.

Wilson has since pleaded not guilty to the charges and is awaiting trial.

Federal prosecutors allege that Wilson paid $220,000 to the scam’s admitted mastermind, William “Rick” Singer, in an effort to secure his son’s admission to the University of Southern California as a purported water polo recruit. Wilson also allegedly used bribes to secure his daughters’ admission to Stanford and Harvard.

The lawsuit, which Wilson’s attorneys filed in Essex Superior Court, claims that the Netflix series unfairly groups Wilson in with many other high-profile defendants in the case who have already pleaded guilty for their roles in the scandal.

“The Wilson family literally warned them [Netflix] in writing of the specific, publicly available and fully exculpatory facts surrounding the charges against Mr. Wilson and made clear that Mr. Wilson and his children could not simply be grouped into a narrative about the many individuals who, unlike Mr. Wilson, have pled guilty to committing crimes,” the lawsuit reads.

The lawsuit also claims that the Wilson family “has endured the unfair prosecution” of their father and that they “have been forced to endure the ultimate destruction of their reputations in the eyes of more than 200 million global Netflix subscribers.”

“Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal,” debuted on March 17, 2021.

Singer, along with Hollywood starts Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, have already pleaded guilty in the case.

The lawsuit, dated April 6, 2020, is seeking unspecified damages.

