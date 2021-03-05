Macaulay Culkin on set of new season of ‘American Horror Story’ on Cape Cod

PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Hollywood star Macaulay Culkin is on the set of the newest season of “American Horror Story,” which is being filmed on Cape Cod, according to one of the stars of the hit show.

In an Instagram story, Ryan Kiera Armstrong shared a photo of a chair with her name on it next to a chair with Culkin’s name on it.

The tenth season of the show is currently being filmed in Provincetown, according to photos that have surfaced in recent days.

Finn Wittrock, who has starred in numerous seasons, was spotted walking down Commercial Street as cameras rolled, the photos indicate.

Actress Adina Porter was also seen on set, according to The AHS Zone.

In a tweet, the AHS Zone said, “Locals have been asked not to take photos and videos of filming but teased that what they saw indicates the season will be very ‘atmospheric.’”

No additional details about the season were immediately available.

