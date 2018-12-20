Macaulay Culkin reprises ‘Home Alone’ role in new Google ad

(WHDH) — He’s ‘Home Alone’ again — but this time, Macaulay Culkin is all grown up.

Culkin reprised his role as Kevin McAllister in a new ad for Google’s voice-activated Assistant.

The ad follows a similar plot to the hit Christmas movie from 1990. But this time, the Assistant brings high-tech upgrades to his hijinks.

Nearly 30 years later, Kevin is still having fun — and ordering his pizza in mischevious ways — but now he doesn’t even need to get up to do it.

To see the video for yourself, check out the video above.

