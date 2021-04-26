BOSTON (WHDH) - Machine Gun Kelly fans will have two chances to see him perform live in Massachusetts this September.

The singer announced the Tickets to my Downfall tour Monday, which includes stops in Boston on Sept. 15 and West Springfield on Sept. 17.

Carolesdaughter, Jxdn and KennyHoopla will be making guest appearances at the shows.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Tuesday, while tickets will be made available to the general public on Friday on the Machine Gun Kelly website.

𝑇𝑂𝑈𝑅!

pre-sale tomorrow

tix on sale FRIDAY 🎸🚌💨 pic.twitter.com/eXRUrRJeXf — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) April 26, 2021

