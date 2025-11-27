NEW YORK (AP) — The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade brought balloons depicting Buzz Lightyear and Pac-Man to the New York City skies on Thursday, as floats featuring Labubu and Lego graced the streets.

The parade, which started on Manhattan’s Upper West Side and closed at the iconic Macy’s Herald Square flagship store on 34th Street, included dozens of balloons, floats, clown groups and marching bands.

It was a chilly day in the city, with temperatures in the 40s, but wind gusts between 25 mph (40 kph) and 30 mph (48 kph), making it feel colder, according to David Stark, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in New York.

Officials watched the forecast closely, since city law prohibits Macy’s from flying full-size balloons if sustained winds exceed 23 mph (37 kph) or wind gusts are over 35 mph (56 kph). Weather has grounded the balloons only once, in 1971, but they also sometimes have soared lower than usual because of wind.

But a little cold wasn’t a big deal for Megan Christy, who traveled to the city from Greensboro, North Carolina, for the parade, donning a warm onesie as she staked out a spot along the route.

“It’s not raining. We’re very excited about that. And it’s not too bad. Not too cold,” she said. “It’s just a great day for a parade.”

A star-studded lineup of performances was sprinkled throughout the show, along with a slew of marching bands, dancers and cheerleaders.

Performers included “Wicked” star Cynthia Erivo, Conan Gray, Lainey Wilson, Foreigner, Lil Jon, and Audrey Nuna, EJAE and Rei Ami of HUNTR/X, the fictional girl group at the heart of this year’s Netflix hit “KPop Demon Hunters.” The Radio City Rockettes were also there, as were cast members from Broadway’s “Buena Vista Social Club,” “Just in Time” and “Ragtime.”

The parade featured a few new balloons, including a large onion carriage featuring eight characters from the world of “ Shrek.” “KPop Demon Hunters” was also represented in the sky with the characters Derpy Tiger and Sussie.

The event aired on NBC, hosted by Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker from “Today” and their former colleague Hoda Kotb. On Telemundo, the hosts were Andrea Meza, Aleyda Ortiz and Clovis Nienow. The parade was also simulcast on NBC’s Peacock streaming service.

