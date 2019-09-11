(WHDH) — People who plan on attending a Madonna concert should consider leaving their cellphones at home.

The “Material Girl” announced that her “Madame X” tour will be device free.

Attendees will be required to put their phones and smart accessories in secured pouches ahead of the event, which can be picked up later.

Anyone caught using their devices during the show will be escorted out of the concert.

Madonna’s “Madame X” tour will make three stops at the Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston on Nov. 30, Dec. 1 and Dec. 2.

