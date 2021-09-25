LINCOLN, R.I. (WHDH) - Crews are continuing to transform Chase Farm Park in Lincoln, Rhode Island into a 1600s era movie set for “Hocus Pocus 2”

According to a representative from Fairy Dust Productions, 10 weeks of work will go into making the park ready for just two nights of filming.

Set designers were recently spotted shopping at an antique store in New Bedford.

“They bought some dark chandeliers, some Halloween decorations, and a lot of things that you would associate with a creepy, haunted New England style,” said a store employee.

Rhode Islanders say the movie is a huge economic opportunity for them.

“They’re spending tens upon tens upon tens upon tens of millions of dollars to direct into our state,” one resident said. “So, the impact — just the direct impact is going to be substantial.”

The economic impact is expected to be about $100 million.

Filming is expected to begin in October.

“Hocus Pocus 2” is expected to debut on Disney+ in 2022.

