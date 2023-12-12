All she wants for Christmas is… Mamma’s Famous Meatball?

Mariah Carey, the unofficial “Queen of Christmas”, dined at Strega North End Monday night following her show at the TD Garden. Carey is currently on her “Merry Christmas One and All” tour.

Strega North End owner Nick Varano has reportedly been friends with the singer for many years.

After dining, Carey stopped to sign autographs for young fans outside the restaurant before departing.

