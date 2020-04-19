Mark Wahlberg donating tablets to frontline health care workers

Actor Mark Wahlberg is donating tablets to health care workers working on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic in Detroit.

The Dorchester native’s foundation is sending 1,000 tablets to workers at the hospital so they can stay in touch with their family members while they’re in isolation.

He said it’s his way of giving back to workers he knows from previous visits to the hospital.

“I had some of the most moving and inspiring experiences of my adult life [there], especially as a parent and a husband,” Wahlberg said.

“Meeting some amazing families there, meeting amazing men and women who have dedicated their lives to helping people.”

He said once it is safe to visit he will personally thank front line workers at that hospital.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)