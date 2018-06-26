(WHDH) – Dorchester native Mark Wahlberg has signed on to star in and produce a new Netflix film called Wonderland, the streaming giant announced Tuesday.

The film, directed by Peter Berg, will follow Wahlberg’s character who is “fresh out of prison” and gets “sucked back into Boston’s underbelly as he uncovers the truth about a sensational murder and the twisted conspiracy behind it,” according to Netflix.

The film is adapted from the book “Robert B. Parker’s Wonderland” by Ace Atkins.

The book is part of the Spenser Series – named after the fictional character, who Wahlberg will portray, from a series of detective novels originally written by Robert B. Parker and later Atkins.

Wahlberg and Berg have worked together on previous films such as Patriots Day, Lone Survivor, Deepwater Horizon, and more.

Netflix has not announced when the movie is expected to film or be released. It’s unclear whether it will be shot in Boston.

Mark Wahlberg will star in "Wonderland," a new movie directed by Pete Berg and based on The Spenser Series detective novels pic.twitter.com/N3Cn04Y51e — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) June 26, 2018

