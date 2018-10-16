BOSTON (WHDH) - Actor Mark Wahlberg visited his old stomping grounds while shooting his latest film, “Wonderland,” in Boston.

He ventured down to his family’s old apartment in Dorchester, writing on Instagram that “this is where it all began.”

Wahlberg hit the streets in a gray suit and dress shoes to film the Netflix movie, which is based on Ace Atkins’ novel, “Robert B. Parker’s Wonderland.”

He will star as a character just released from prison who falls back into Boston’s criminal underworld.

The Netflix movie is being directed by Peter Berg, who has worked with Wahlberg multiple times already on films such as “Deepwater Horizon” and “Patriots Day.”

In addition to his lead acting role in “Wonderland,” Wahlberg is also one of the film’s producers.