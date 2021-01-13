Martha Stewart’s vaccine video came with a disclaimer

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021, file photo syringes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a tray in a vaccination room at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif. Taking a new direction to speed release of coronavirus vaccines, President-elect Joe Biden's office said Friday he would end the current practice of holding back vaccine doses to guarantee that people who get their first shot can also get a required second inoculation three weeks later. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

(CNN) — Yes, Martha Stewart received her first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine near a facility named for her, but rest assured, she says she didn’t jump the line.

The lifestyle mogul posted a video Monday on her verified Instagram account showing her getting vaccinated near the Martha Stewart Center for Living at Mount Sinai Downtown in New York.

Stewart, 79, explained that she did not receive any special treatment. States have been scrambling to administer the vaccine in the midst of a record-breaking number of infections and deaths.

“To allay your concerns that I jumped the line know that I am in the approved age group for this batch of vaccines and I waited in line with others,” the caption read.

Stewart was “so proud of and grateful to the doctors, nurses and medical staff who are wading through the red tape and confusion of the distribution of these very important vaccines,” she said.

“I am excited to have received my dosage and look forward to the booster,” she said. “The doctors told me 10,000 applications were received by Mount Sinai right after the state released this batch of vaccines.”

