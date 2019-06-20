(WHDH) — Marvel fans who can’t get enough the “Avengers: Endgame” can now enjoy an even longer version of the three-hour film.

Marvel announced a re-release of the movie, which includes a tribute and a deleted scene.

It’s unclear how many theaters will be showing the new version or how long it will remain in theaters.

“Avengers: Endgame” has already shot up to the second highest grossing film of all time, only behind “Avatar.”

The re-release could help put it over the top into first place.

