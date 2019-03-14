Marvel Studios releases epic new trailer for ‘Avengers: Endgame’

(WHDH) — Marvel Studios released a second trailer for their upcoming movie “Avengers: Endgame” on Thursday.

In the trailer, Tony Stark sends a message to Pepper Potts as his oxygen supply starts to dwindle in space.

Meanwhile, the remaining Avengers, Thor, Black Widow, Captain America, and Bruce Banner must figure out a way to bring back their vanquished allies for an epic showdown with Thanos.

Thanos decimated the planet and the universe in “Avengers: Infinity War,” which debuted in 2018.

Endgame hits theaters on April 26.

Watch the trailer below:

