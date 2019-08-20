Marvel’s involvement in ‘Spider-Man’ movies in question

LOS ANGELES (AP) — With great success comes great re-negotiation. In the wake of the announcement that “Spider-Man: Far From Home” is now the highest-grossing film ever in Sony Pictures’ history, reports surfaced that Marvel Studios may be stepping away from the cross-studio partnership.

The Hollywood trade Deadline reports Tuesday that there was a disagreement over the profit-sharing structure.

A person close to the deal who was unauthorized to speak publicly says negotiations are not yet final. But the suggestion that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige may not produce future live-action “Spider-Man” movies and that the character itself might not appear in any more Marvel Cinematic Universe films quickly turned into a trending topic.

Representatives from the two studios did not respond to requests for comment.

