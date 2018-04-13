(WHDH) – Netflix has renewed “Marvel’s Jessica Jones” for a third season, the streaming giant announced on Thursday.

The comic book adaption starring Krysten Ritter recently released its second season International Women’s Day.

The show was developed for television by executive producer and showrunner Melissa Rosenberg (“Twilight,” “Dexter”). It’s produced by Marvel Television in association with ABC Studios for Netflix.

In addition to Ritter, the cast also features Rachael Taylor, Carrie-Ann Moss and Eka Darville.

It’s unclear when the third season will be released.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)