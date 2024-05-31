BOSTON (WHDH) - Minigolf is big fun at PuttShack – and going clubbing has never been more high tech.

“Puttshack has taken minigolf and spun it on its head,” said Alison Schulman, Puttshack VP of Marketing.

“It’s just a very different experience,” one golfer said. “It’s very upscale and it’s nice.”

“I don’t have to be sweating under the sun,” another told us.

All the technology that powers games at Puttshack lives within the golf ball itself, tracking your points and score during the round. The rules are different than minigolf fans might be familiar with, where the lowest score wins.

“We’re actually a point-scoring game,” Schulman said. “While you get points for having a low score, we also have opportunities for extra points with our super tubes, and we’ve got points deducted with our hazards.”

Other opportunities for points pop up in the game, like Boston-area trivia questions.

The fun doesn’t end when the game is over, with a full bar and restaurant on site to celebrate your golfing victory.

Puttshack in the Boston Seaport is located at 58 Pier 4 Boulevard. It is open 7 days a week, and walk-ins are welcome, but tee times can be made in advance at the Puttshack website.

