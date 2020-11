Two famous dogs got together for an adorable playdate over the weekend.

Olympic gymnast and Needham-native Aly Raisman posted videos on social media of her dog, Milo, playing with actor and Sudbury-native Chris Evans’ dog, Dodger.

In one video, Evans can be seen holding Milo.

Raisman adopted her pup in October.

