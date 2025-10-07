BOSTON (WHDH) - Actor Matt Damon showed off his cooking skills in Boston Monday night, playing the role of sous-chef at Cooking Live Boston, an event that raises money for families living with cancer.

The Cambridge native assisted Boston restauranter and Iron Chef Ming Tsai at the Boston Harbor Hotel in front of a packed house. Damon and Tsai hosted a cocktail hour, cooking demonstrations, and prepared multi-course meals.

“I think as long as no one eats the food I prepare, we’re gonna be in good shape,” Damon joked.

All proceeds from the event go toward Family Reach, a Boston-based nonprofit that helps provide families facing cancer with day-to-day essentials like food, housing, transportation, and utilities.

“People just shouldn’t have to choose between treatment and, you know, food on the table,” said Damon. “It’s just really, profoundly beautiful work that they’re doing. The impact is amazing on the families that they’re able to reach.”

Other notable chefs who showcased their skills included James Beard Award winners Chef Ken Oringer and Chef Paul Bartolotta, Chef David Daniels, and Chef Joanne Chang.

Guests were able to mingle and enjoy expertly crafted hors d’oeuvres during cocktail hour, watch the chefs cook and plate dinner live, hear from families who have been supported by Family Reach, and attend a VIP afterparty.

Tsai has been involved in the event for decades and is a proud sponsor of Family Reach.

“There’s just nothing that makes you feel better than when you know you can leave the world a better place,” said Tsai.

This year’s Cooking Live aimed to raise more than $1.5 million to support families nationwide.

