BOSTON (WHDH) - Matt Siegel on Tuesday announced his retirement from Kiss 108’s popular “Matty in the Morning” show after decades at the radio station.

“This past year has been a little rough for me. I had brain surgery. I had a broken foot. I started getting a little grumpy on the radio, which I hate because all I want to do is make people laugh,” Siegel told listeners following a recent two-week absence from the radio station. “As of now, I am retired. I’m leaving Kiss 108 and starting my new life as a mediocre golfer.”

The 72-year-old spent more than 40 years at the radio station. He called his time there “glorious.”

Siegel added, “I want to say, most importantly, that it’s been such a glorious run. I’m so appreciative, I can’t tell you.”

Seigel has won multiple Marconi Radio Awards for excellence and performance in radio.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)