(CNN) — Maya Rudolph is returning to “Saturday Night Live” next season — and her role just got a lot bigger.

Rudolph will reprise her portrayal of Vice President Kamala Harris when the NBC show returns for its fiftieth season this fall, a source with knowledge of Rudolph’s plans told CNN. Rudolph will play Harris through the 2024 election.

NBC and representatives for Rudolph did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

The former “SNL” cast member played Harris so well in a 2019 guest appearance in a Democratic debate sketch, Rudolph won an Emmy Award. She has since returned to play Harris several times, including another memorable appearance when she hosted the show in 2021 and won another Emmy.

When President Joe Biden announced he would not seek a second term and endorsed Harris, many “SNL” viewers called on Rudolph to reprise her portrayal of the vice president in the months leading up to the election.

Season 50 of “Saturday Night Live” is set to begin on September 28.

(Copyright (c) 2024 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)