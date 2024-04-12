(CNN) — Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry are continuing their work with Netflix.

The streaming giant confirmed to CNN on Thursday that the couple’s Archewell Productions has two new nonfiction series in production at Netflix as part of a multi-year overall deal signed in 2020.

The news was first reported by Deadline.

The first series will be curated by Meghan and “will celebrate the joys of cooking & gardening, entertaining, and friendship” according to Netflix.

It comes on the heels of the announcement of another new business venture of hers, an apparent lifestyle brand named the American Riviera Orchard.

The second new series is, according to Netflix, “shot primarily at the US Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida, will provide viewers unprecedented access to the world of professional polo.”

Both shows are in early stages of production and their titles and release dates will be released at a later date.

Netflix has already worked with the couple on three other nonfiction series, including “Harry & Meghan” which peeled back the curtain on their relationship with the royal family and their move to the US after they stepped down from their royal duties.

The company also produced for the streaming giant “Live To Lead,” an interview series featuring world leaders, and the “Heart of Invictus,” a documentary series about the event and organization whose founding patron is Prince Harry.

