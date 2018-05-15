Meghan Markle’s road to royalty

LONDON (WHDH) — Meghan Markle is days away from marrying Prince Harry of Great Britain and the American actress is not the typical royal bride-to-be.

Markle was born in California and as a child, spent time on the set of “Married with Children,” where her father, Thomas, worked as a lighting director. She went to Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois and graduated with a double major in theater and international studies.

Markle’s first credited acting role came in 2002, when she made an appearance on “General Hospital.” She made other acting appearances since then but her most famous role is paralegal Rachel Zane on the USA Network drama “Suits.” Markle also ran “The Tig,” a website where she shared her own lifestyle and fashion advice.

Acting is not Markle’s only career. She is also an activist, speaking out about causes like gender equality and visiting Afghanistan and Spain with the USO.

Markle has been previously married. She and Trevor Engelson, an actor and producer, divorced in 2013 after about two years of marriage. Royal experts said a prince marrying a divorced, biracial American woman is groundbreaking for the royal family.

Markle and Prince Harry live together at Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of the Kensington Palace. After they marry, they will reportedly continue to live there.

