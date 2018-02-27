Mel B. hints at Spice Girl reunion at royal wedding

LONDON (WHDH) — A possible Spice Girls reunion may be taking place at a very important event this year — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

According to TMZ, the Spice Girls will reunite as the entertainment at the royal wedding in May. This comes amid rumors that the British pop group is getting back together for a new tour.

Spice Girl Mel B., also known as “Scary Spice,” said on a talk show Tuesday that all five Spice Girls were invited to the wedding. She also hinted that they would be performing.

