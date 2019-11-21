Michael B. Jordan teases new Tom Clancy movie ‘Without Remorse’

Michael B. Jordan gave fans a sneak peak of his character John Clark, a CIA operative in the upcoming movie "Without Remorse" based on the book of the same name by Tom Clancy.

(CNN) — Michael B. Jordan is back with another fierce role.

The actor gave fans a sneak peak of his character John Clark, a CIA operative in the upcoming movie “Without Remorse” based on the book of the same name by Tom Clancy.

The clip is short and leaves quite a bit of mystery surrounding his role, but we do know film includes Clark’s early days as a Navy SEAL. The role has previously been played by Willem Dafoe and Liev Schreiber.

Jordan, 32, a California native who was raised in New Jersey got his breakout role on HBO’s “The Wire,” and has gone on to star in “Creed,” “Fantastic Four” and as Killmonger in “Black Panther.” He also has his own production company, Outlier Society Productions.

“Without Remorse” is directed by Stefano Sollima and is produced by Akiva Goldsman, Josh Appelbaum, Andre Nemec, and even Jordan himself.

The film opens in theaters September 2020.

