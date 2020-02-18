Michelle Obama and other celebrities are sharing their prom dress photos to encourage voting

(CNN) — Former first lady Michelle Obama went to her prom in a polka-dotted dress. We know that because she shared the photo Tuesday as part of a challenge to encourage students to vote.

“Throwing it back to my 1982 prom night and this pink satin, polka-dotted dress,” Obama tweeted on Tuesday. “Join the #PromChallenge with When We All Vote and MTV and tell us what your school is doing to register students to vote. You could get a free prom for your school! ”

Obama, who co-chairs When We All Vote, partnered up with the non-profit and MTV’s +1thevote campaign for the Prom Challenge, a program created to “celebrate and recognize 20 high schools across the country integrating voter registration into their schools in the most creative and impactful ways.”

Students with ideas on how they can inspire their classmates to vote have until March 13 to submit their applications and authorization forms. The 20 winners will receive up to $5,000 for their school’s prom.

Other celebrities fashionably joined Obama’s efforts to encourage students to register to vote.

Kerry Washington

“Scandal” actress and star Kerry Washington posted her own prom throwback.

“It’s not Thursday but I’m throwin’ it back…to prom! Well, one of em. I went to a few,” Washington joked on Twitter.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Actress and television host Tracee Ellis Ross also joined in on the fun.

“18 yr old me in ’90 ready for prom in this Armani dress, bangles & shoes,” Ross tweeted. “Prom was fun, but my 1st time voting was life changing.”

