‘Mighty Ducks’ star arrested on public intoxication charges

Mugshot: Courtesy of TMZ

(WHDH) — Shaun Weiss, the actor best known for playing Goldberg in Disney’s “Mighty Ducks” series, was arrested in California over the weekend on drug charges, officials said.

Officers responding to a business in Oroville just before 1 a.m. Saturday arrested Weiss for being under the influence of drugs in public, according to the Oroville Public Safety Department.

The 38-year-old was arrested and booked into the Butte County Jail, which is little more than an hour north of Sacramento.

Weiss is only facing intoxication charges at this time, officials noted.

TMZ reported that Weiss was arrested in 2017 for possessing methamphetamine after serving a brief stint in prison for the theft of electronics.

In addition to serving as the Mighty Ducks’ goaltender, Weiss appeared in “Freaks and Geeks” and “King of Queens,” among many other productions.

