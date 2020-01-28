‘Mighty Ducks’ star held on over $50,000 bail for drug, burglary charges

Shaun Weiss, the actor best known for playing Goldberg in Disney’s “Mighty Ducks” series, was arrested in California over the weekend on drug and burglary charges, officials said.

Officers responding to a home on 11th Street in Van Nuys, California for reports of a burglary in progress around 7 a.m. Sunday found Weiss sitting inside the homeowner’s vehicle, according to a release issued by the Marysville Police Department

Weiss forced his way into the homeowner’s garage and then broke the window on the passenger side of the car to gain entry, police said.

Weiss allegedly exhibited symptoms of being under the influence of methamphetamine.

He was booked into the Yuba County jail and is currently being held on $52,500 dollars.

The 40-year-old was arrested two years ago for being intoxicated in public.

In addition to serving as the Mighty Ducks’ goaltender, Weiss appeared in “Freaks and Geeks” and “King of Queens,” among many other productions.

An investigation into this most recent incident is still ongoing.

