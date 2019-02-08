Milo Ventimiglia honored as Hasty Pudding Man of the Year

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Actor Milo Ventimiglia was honored Friday at Harvard as Hasty Pudding Man of the Year.

The festivities included a celebratory roast, which he had some fun with.

The actor is known for his roles on Gilmore Girls and This is Us.

Friday’s award comes during a historic time for Hasty Pudding. It’s the first year they’ve included women in their cast.

“Honored, just absolutely honored,” Ventimiglia said. “In my career, I’ve always been a part of troupes and companies that include everyone, so to know that Hasty Pudding is doing that and including women on the stage, it’s absolutely the right thing to do.”

The actor did break some bad news.

He’s from California and says he rooted for the Rams in the Super Bowl, but he did congratulate the Patriots on the win.

