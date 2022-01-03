(WHDH)– A Kentucky mom gave her daughter the royal treatment when she dressed her young daughter up as Queen Elizabeth — and the photos caught the eye of the monarch herself.

One-year-old Jalayne dressed up like the 95-year-old queen for Halloween this year with a set of her very on corgis by her side.

“She just became best friends with the dogs. I mean, she’s constantly feeding them snacks and sneaking them food when she’s not supposed to,” said her mom Katelyn Sutherland.

With that special bond in mind, Sutherland said creating a corgi-centric costume was a natural choice.

“When you think of corgis, you most definitely think of the queen,” she remarked.

So, she ordered a tiny blue coat off of Amazon and got to work creating the look. Several tiny details went into making the toddler look just like Queen Elizabeth including a little white wig that poked out of Jalayne’s royal hat.

The toddler then posed for a royal photoshoot and it did not take long for the pictures to go viral. Sutherland said the overwhelming response encouraged her to send the images to the queen herself.

“We sent it in, didn’t know what to expect, and two months later, we got a response back,” said Sutherland. “We couldn’t believe it.”

The family received a letter from one of Queen Elizabeth’s ladies in waiting which read that the queen was pleased to see the pictures of Jalayne and even included some information about the queen’s own corgis.

With her very own royal letter, Sutherland says Jalayne now expects to be treated like royalty too.

“She thinks she’s the boss. So, yeah. Which she kind of is,” she said.

