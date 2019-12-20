‘Mob Wives’ star facing drug, gun charges after police raid home

Drita D'avanzo arrives at "Vh1 Divas Celebrates Soul" on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2011 in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes)

(WHDH) — “Mob Wives” star Drita D’Avanzo is reportedly facing drug and gun charges after police raided her New York home on Thursday night.

D’Avanzo and her husband were taken into custody after officers executed a search warrant at her home on Staten Island and uncovered several loaded firearms, more than 100 hydrocodone pills, nearly two dozen Xanax pills, and a “large” amount of weed, TMZ reported.

The couple was booked on charges including possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm, and possession of marijuana, according to the news outlet.

Law enforcement told TMZ that one of the couple’s kids was home at the time of the raid.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)