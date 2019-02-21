Monkees bassist Peter Tork dead at 77

(WHDH) — Peter Tork, an American musician best known as the keyboardist and bass guitarist of the Monkees, passed away Thursday.

Tork’s bandmates announced his death on Facebook, writing, “Our beloved Peter passed away peacefully today at the age of 77. His talent, charm, and humor were undeniable and he had the rare honor of bringing joy and music to multiple generations.”

The rocker’s cause of death was not immediately clear.

The Monkees rose to fame in the 1960s. In 2016, the band released their first album in 20 years.

Davy Jones, the band’s singer and songwriter, passed away in 2012.

