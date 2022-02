FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Monster Jam is slated to return to Gillette Stadium this spring, event organizers announced Tuesday.

The Stadium Championship Series will race into Foxboro on the evening of Saturday, June 4.

The truck lineup for the event includes “Grave Digger” driven by Tyler Menninga, “Zombie” driven by Bari Musawwir, “Monster Mutt” driven by Charlie Pauken, “Son-uva Digger” driven by Ryan Anderson, “Bakugan Dragonoi” driven by Camden Murphy, “Soldier Fortune” driven by Kayla Blood, “Megalodon” driven by Cory Rummell, “El Toro Loco” driven by Kraig Champion, “Avenger” driven by Jim Koehler, “Axe” driven by Preston Perez, “Vendetta” driven by Mike Christensen, and “Jurassic Attack” driven by Paul Jensen.

Fans will also have a chance to see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, take pictures, and enjoy other family-friendly fun during a Monster Jam Pit Party before the event.

Tickets are available for presale purchase beginning Tuesday and go on sale to the general public March 1.

