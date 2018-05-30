(WHDH/AP) – Morgan Freeman’s lawyer has demanded that CNN retract its recent story about sexual harassment allegations against the actor.

Freeman’s lawyer, Robert Schwartz sent a 10-page letter to the president of CNN, Jeff Zucker that claims the CNN story has defamed and inflicted serious injury on Freeman’s reputation and career. In a part of the letter, the actor’s lawyer said, “CNN has inflicted serious injury on his reputation and career. At a minimum, CNN immediately needs to issue a retraction and apologize to Mr. Freeman…”

CNN responded said in part, “CNN stands by its reporting and will respond forcefully to any attempt by Mr. Freeman or his representatives to intimidate us from covering this important public issue.”

In the original CNN report, eight women accused the actor of inappropriate behavior. Eight additional people spoke to the spoke to the news outlets as witnesses to the alleged behavior. CNN entertainment reporter and the article’s co-author, Chloe Melas, detailed inappropriate remarks Freeman allegedly made to her at a press junket.

