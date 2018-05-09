(CNN) – Avengers, assemble!

Five out of the six original “Avengers” cast members got matching tattoos, “Iron Man” actor, Robert Downey Jr., revealed on his Instagram Monday.

Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), and Jeremy Renner (Hawk Eye), all got inked in Los Angeles. Chris Evans (Captain America), got his matching art in New York.

Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) decided to skip out on this “Avengers” mission.

The tattoos were meant to celebrate the release of “Avengers: Infinity War,” which dominated the box office, breaking several box office records.

“Infinity War” crossed the $1 billion mark in 11 – the fastest in film history. The next “Avengers” film, a continuation of “Infinity War,” is set to be released in 2019.

(Copyright (c) 2018 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)