(CNN) – MoviePass, the $10 a month subscription that allows customers to see a movie per day, announced a new surge pricing format. The company announced Thursday that in-demand times and films will cost customers more.

For example, a nighttime showing of the latest blockbuster could cost customers a few extra dollars to book. MoviePass will tip customers off to when surge pricing might be added for a particular showing.

The company pays for users’ tickets, so it’s running out of money and needs to find a way to make up for loses. However, MoviePass hasn’t commented on the reason for peak pricing.

