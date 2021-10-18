BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman singing outside of Faneuil Hall in Boston had a Grammy-award winning artist watching her in the audience.

Musician John Legend stopped in front of the marketplace to listen to Radha sing his song, “All of Me.”

He gave the woman a round of applause before approaching her and giving her a hug.

Radha wrote on Instagram that, “street performing @faneuilhall has given me some of the most spontaneous life experiences – grateful to have gotten the opportunity to sing for the incredible @johnlegend and his family today.”

Legend was in Boston on Sunday as part of his Bigger Love Tour.

