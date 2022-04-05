BOSTON (WHDH) - Actor Mark Wahlberg is back in town for a screening of his new movie, “Father Stu”.

The Dorchester native will be hitting the red carpet in Boston later Tuesday evening to show the movie to a hometown crowd.

There has been a lot of excitement over this special screening of Wahlberg’s latest project because of the film’s connection with the actor’s past and the true story that inspired it.

“Father Stu” focuses on the topic of faith and redemption. It is based on the life of Stuart Long, an amateur boxer who chooses to move to Los Angeles and try to become an actor after suffering a serious injury.

During that time, Long meets a woman who introduces him to the Catholic faith, but after almost losing his life in a crash, Stu chooses to become a priest in order to help others find their way.

Wahlberg sat down with 7NEWS ahead of the screening to talk about being cast in what he describes as his “dream role.”

“At one point or another, the fighter was my dream role,” he said. “Now I’ve got a guy who’s a fighter but who’s fighting for God and trying to bring people together and make sure that people all see the good in everybody.”

“Father Stu” will hit theaters everywhere on April 13.

