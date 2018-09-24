NBC’s top entertainment executive, Robert Greenblatt, exits

NEW YORK (AP) — NBC’s top entertainment executive is calling it quits and is being replaced by two executives who worked for him.

NBC said Monday that Robert Greenblatt is leaving as NBC entertainment chairman after nearly eight years. Greenblatt engineered a comeback at the network behind successes like “This is Us” and “The Voice,” and spearheaded the idea of bringing live musicals to prime-time television.

Greenblatt said it’s time to move on to a new challenge, although he hasn’t said what that might be.

NBC promoted George Cheeks and Paul Telegdy to be co-chairmen. Cheeks has been in charge of NBC Universal’s cable networks and NBC’s late-night lineup, while Telegdy has run the network’s non-scripted programming.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)