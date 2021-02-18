‘NCIS: New Orleans’ will end after Season 7

√¢¬?¬?Pilot√¢¬?¬ù -- NCIS: NEW ORLEANS is a drama about the local field office that investigates criminal cases affecting military personnel in the Big Easy, a city known for its music, entertainment and decadence. This colorful city that harbors a dark side is a magnet for service personnel on leave, and when overindulgence is followed by trouble, the team is at its best. Pictured left to right: Mark Harmon as Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Scott Bakula as Special Agent Dwayne Pride. NCIS: NEW ORLEANS will air Tuesdays at 9:00 PM on the CBS Television Network. (Pilot was shot as a two-part episode of NCIS, which aired in the spring.) Photo: Skip Bolen/CBS √?¬©2014 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

(CNN) — “NCIS: New Orleans” is ending.

The show, the newest in the “NCIS” franchise, will finish after its current seventh season. The series finale will air May 16.

Executive produced by and starring Scott Bakula, the show investigates criminal cases involving military personnel in New Orleans.

“Sad to end our love affair with this phenomenal city but so grateful for all the friends we made along the way,” Bakula told Deadline. “I will miss the music. Big thank you to CBS for seven years.”

Christopher Silber and Jan Nash are also executive producers on the show.

The finale will be the show’s 155th episode.

The series, produced by CBS Studios, also stars Vanessa Ferlito, Charles Michael Davis, Rob Kerkovich, Necar Zadegan, Daryl Mitchell, and Chelsea Field.

A new spinoff, “NCIS: Hawaii,” is currently in the works from Silber and Nash.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.