(WHHD) – Maroon 5 enlisted an all-star group of women, including Needham native Aly Raisman, for their new “Girls Like You” music video.

The video for “Girls Like You,” which features Cardi B, features the band’s frontman, Adam Levine, singing the lyric, “I need a girl like you,” while some of the biggest stars appear behind him.

In Olympian Aly Raisman’s cameo, she wore a t-shirt that read, “Always Speak Your Truth,” and grasped Levine’s hand. Raisman posted photos to Twitter thanking the group for “making that day so fun.”

How can you not be all smiles when you're asked to be a part of @maroon5 music video?? @adamlevine lucky to call you a friend. Thank you so much for making that day so fun. I wish we could do it all over again! 😂 Girls like you music video featuring @iamcardib is out now! pic.twitter.com/7njngyoAp5 — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) May 31, 2018

In addition to Raisman, the music video also starred Gal Gadot, Tiffany Haddish, Camila Cabello, Ellen DeGeneres, New Hampshire native Sarah Silverman, Jennifer Lopez, Mary J. Blige, Millie Bobby Brown, and many more.

At the end of the video, Levine hugged his wife, Behati Prinsloo, and their daughter, Dusty Rose.

