(WHDH) — Moviegoers planning on seeing the latest “Charlie’s Angels” movie will spot a familiar Needham native on the big screen.
Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman took to Twitter Wednesday to announce that she will be making a cameo in “Charlie’s Angels.”
“I’m officially an angel 🧚🏻♀️🧚🏻♀️🧚🏻♀️ (Is this real life?) Thank you so much @elizabethbanks & @sonypictures for including me in the new Charlie’s Angels movie,” she tweeted.
“Charlie’s Angels” hits theaters on Nov. 15.
