Needham native Aly Raisman meets Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel at Boston show

(WHDH) — Needham native and gold-medal gymnast Aly Raisman spent some time Wednesday night hanging out with musical icon Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel.

Raisman shared a photo on Twitter after Timberlake performed at Boston’s TD Garden with a caption that read: “Incredible show!!! Justin Timberlake is beyond talented. So nice to meet Justin and Jessica Biel.”

Thirteen-year-old Ryan McKenna, of Scituate, got to meet with Timberlake again after he snapped a selfie with the singer during the halftime show at the Super Bowl earlier this year.

McKenna has since become a social media star, with more than 200,000 followers on Instagram.

